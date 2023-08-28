The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Darren Coggan pays homage to hometown Wagga, the Murrumbidgee River with new song 5 O'Clock Wave

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 28 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga-born musician Darren Coggan filming the music video for his new song 5 O'Clock Wave at Wagga Beach. Picture by Gabe Coggan
Wagga-born musician Darren Coggan filming the music video for his new song 5 O'Clock Wave at Wagga Beach. Picture by Gabe Coggan

Urban legend has it that every day at 5pm a single giant wave comes rolling along the Murrumbidgee River in Wagga, with locals over the years using the tale as old as time to prank those from out of town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.