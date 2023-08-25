The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wagga Liquor Accord's Don't Push Your Luck initiative deputises hotel staff to deal with problematic patrons

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
August 25 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Romano's licensee Mathew Oates (second from left) and bar staff Corey McConville, Maria Stevenson and Megan Carson don't want to be the fun police - they just want to be safe at work. Picture by Madeline Begley
Romano's licensee Mathew Oates (second from left) and bar staff Corey McConville, Maria Stevenson and Megan Carson don't want to be the fun police - they just want to be safe at work. Picture by Madeline Begley

A coalition of hotel owners has launched a new initiative with the police to prevent antisocial behaviour escalating to the point they are forced to exclude people from licensed venues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.