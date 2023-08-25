A coalition of hotel owners has launched a new initiative with the police to prevent antisocial behaviour escalating to the point they are forced to exclude people from licensed venues.
The new Don't Push Your Luck initiative will see greater cooperation between hotels and police on curbing antisocial behaviour, with those who resist being kicked out of a licensed premises no longer able to think they've gotten away with it.
Wagga Liquor Accord president Mat Oates said he hopes this would see fewer people barred from local venues, and spread understanding of the behaviour that might result in a ban.
"This is a tool we've got to put on better nights with better customers that are more educated," he said.
"There's a lot of kids that went through COVID, turned 18 in the middle of a lockdown and didn't get to go to the pub with their big brother or their dad. They didn't get that education of how to act in a licensed premises.
"Their education has been at house parties ... then they come to the pub, and go 'what do you mean I can't scull straight out of the bottle of tequila?'"
The Wagga Liquor Accord is a collaboration between hotel owners and the police that seeks to promote community safety, and reduce alcohol-fuelled shenanigans.
One particularly successful outcome has been a 'barred from one, barred from all' policy rolled out across the city 10 years ago, where hoteliers share incident information so people can't move from one pub to another making a nuisance of themselves.
NSW Liquor and Gaming have praised this collaboration between local venues, saying Wagga is ahead of the pack on these issues.
In a statement published to Facebook, Riverina Police said "Don't Push Your Luck" will see people who resist eviction from a licensed venue receive a knock on the door from police, and be spoken to about the incident.
"Failing to leave a licensed premises immediately when asked by an authorised person is an offence under the Liquor Act," police said.
"However, there are occasions when police are unable to attend. When this occurs, these persons eventually leave but think they have gotten away with their poor behaviour.
"When a person is identified they will get a knock on their door and be spoken to about the alleged incident. Where appropriate, a person will be issued with legal process. Depending on the circumstances and details of an incident provided to police, the following offences may be the subject of an investigation.
"To avoid being the subject of an investigation the message to the public is simple. Respect licensed premises staff. When asked to leave a licensed venue, leave immediately, leave without incident."
Mr Oates said this is an extension of existing policy that would would keep patrons and workers safer, without handing out long term punishments to people who might just have been having a bad night.
"We have a great pub, and a great town, but every now and then people make a bad decision that's got nothing to do with them as people," he said.
"They could have just lost their mum, they've just had their house robbed ... You might be having the worst day of your life, so you decide to have a beer, you might be having the best day of your life, so you decide to have a beer. Those two people could be sitting next to each other with completely different outlooks on the day.
"Nobody wants to be the fun police ... but we as hospitality owners and managers want our staff to come and be safe and happy in their workplace - they deserve that."
