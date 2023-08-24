Coffee snobs have been put on notice as a popular Wagga eatery announces plans for the city's north.
Residents of Wagga's northern suburbs don't have much longer to wait as the first cafe for the city's two brand new shopping centres draws nearer to completion.
Much-loved Lake Albert business Mock Orange has announced it will open a second outlet at Estella Central by the end of the year and owner Roslyn Mitchell is "really excited to open."
"We're now in the final stages of planning," Ms Mitchell said.
While Mock Orange Lake Albert caters largely to the city's older demographic, the future Estella venue will focus more on the younger generations which make up a large proportion of the city's northern suburbs.
Ms Mitchell said while the average age of Lake Albert is about 48, Estella's is closer to 27.
"Estella's also twice the size of Lake Albert and its residents have a high level of disposable income," she said.
While currently just a shell, when the future cafe is complete it will feature a stylish dining room with a large concertina glass frontage connecting it to a spacious outdoor area.
The cafe will also feature a special coffee bar allowing patrons to place their orders without the need to come inside.
Ms Mitchell prides her business on selling good quality coffee and great food and hopes the new cafe will bring the new shopping precinct to life.
"We have designed the venue so it can close as a cafe at 3pm and re-open as a bar about 6pm [one or two nights a week]," she said.
As the anticipation builds, the cafe is kicking off the search for a variety of staff to run its new store.
"We're about to commence our recruitment strategy to line up with the end of the build so we can open up by the end of the year," Ms Mitchell said.
Mock Orange general manager Brooklyn Khan will oversee the new store and is thrilled as the opening draws nearer.
"It's all coming to life - every time I come out here, it's progressing. It's so exciting and I get butterflies in my stomach when I think how great it's going to be," Ms Khan said.
Starting as a barista at Mock Orange just three years ago, Ms Khan has since risen to the position of company general manager and said the business model is great.
"The training experience is amazing here," she said.
"I've been to many other places where you don't get that. I definitely feel like I'm progressing in my career [here]."
