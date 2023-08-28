Waratahs celebrate successful season after premiership double

Calum Marr made a big impression at Waratahs in what shapes as his lone season with the club.
Marr took out the first grade best and fairest award at the club's presentation on Saturday.
The versatile forward missed the club's grand final win, as well as the preliminary final, due to representative commitments for the International Defence Rugby Competition.
He's set to be transferred away from Wagga ahead of next season.
However coach Nick McCarthy has been impressed with the impact he's had on the club this year.
"He's had a massive impact on and off the field," McCarthy said.
"He's a real leader, a natural rugby player and a guy who gave us a bit more flexibility in our forward pack.
"We could get Harry (Hosegood) into the second row and he was another tall we could really go to in the line out.
"As a ball carrier he made a lot of dents in defensive lines."
Harry Tyson took out the Simon Horsley Players' Player Award across the whole club.
He also took out the best back award in first grade.
Tyson, who took over the captaincy during the season, really made his mark returning from a shoulder issue.
"He's a quality footballer and we saw that week-in, week-out," McCarthy said.
"His consistency was probably the biggest attribute he brings to the side - it's at such a high level all the time - and his voice in the back line helped us win a lot of games this year."
Tyson almost missed their 26-10 grand final win over Wagga City after suffering a head knock in the preliminary final win over Ag College.
McCarthy thought it added to the victory.
"It justifies our big squad mentality," he said.
"We put some thought in place early in the year that the next man up will do the job and that's why we tried to get minutes into everyone across the season.
"It showed on grand final day when we have a couple of guys, very integral parts of our side and very senior footballers out, that we were able to not skip a beat essentially.
"I think the boys were really proud to achieve it in the grand final for Harry, Call and Josh (Allen), who were all unavailable for different reasons."
Nico Maclean won the best forward award.
Willow Hills took out the women's best and fairest award.
She also received the Luxton Walker Award for the most tenacious and uncompromising play.
