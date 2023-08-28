Tumut are hoping to be at full strength for their major semi-final showdown with Temora despite picking up a couple of injury concerns.
Representative centre Brayden Draber came off in the second half after picking up a hip issue.
However he expects to be right to take his place against the Dragons for the first place in the grand final at Nixon Park on Sunday.
"It's alright," Draber said.
"I just got a bit of a knee to the back of my hip and it seized up a bit.
"I've got a week to get over it."
Draber picked up the problem trying to diffuse a Nathan Rose kick in the first half.
He played on with the issue before being replaced midway through the second half.
"It went up to catch it and just copped a knee in the back," Draber said.
"I seized up a bit and I tried to keep it warm, and put a bit of heat in it, but after a while as we were up by a bit I was thinking about next week and move on to that one."
Co-coach Zac Masters played about 40 minutes coming off the bench in his return from ankle surgery.
Having not played since round two, Masters was pleased to get through the clash.
"It was good and I've got a lot more confidence after that," Masters said.
"I was a bit nervous going into this one, I've forgotten how to play footy it's been that long.
"I had one little scare there in my second run, I got bent over backwards on it, but it's probably given me more confidence as it's pulled up all right from that.
"It's all good."
Lewis Arragon is also a chance to return from a knee injury.
Tumut are yet to get the better of Temora this season, with the Dragons taking a 27-16 win in round two before backing it up with a 28-10 victory at Nixon Park.
However with a full strength side, Masters is confident the Blues have team that we can deliver the first spot in the grand final.
"We knew if we could get our side on the paddock then we've got a fairly handy side," he said.
"We've got a lot of confidence in that.
"It's coming together at the right time of the year, hopefully we don't have any more injuries and we can finish the season strong."
