Plans for Temora's new hospital unveiled, old hospital to be demolished

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 26 2023 - 8:19am, first published July 25 2023 - 7:00pm
An artist's impression of what the future Temora Hospital might look like from above. Picture courtesy NSW Health
An artist's impression of what the future Temora Hospital might look like from above. Picture courtesy NSW Health

Temora's hospital will be demolished in stages as part of the $80 million construction of an all-new one.

