Temora's hospital will be demolished in stages as part of the $80 million construction of an all-new one.
The community is buzzing with anticipation after the master plan for the town's modern hospital was unveiled by the state's Department of Health.
The new hospital will see existing facilities like the emergency department and maternity ward replaced.
There will also be new services including the addition of ultrasound and CT scan services to the existing X-ray service.
Chairman of the Local Health Advisory Committee Rick Firman is excited to see the rate at which the project is progressing.
"Members of NSW Health Infrastructure [met with] the council and LHAC last week to go through the basics of the master plan," Mr Firman said.
"According to the plan, they will be demolishing the existing hospital in stages.
"At the old nursing quarters, they will build several units to house visiting nurses and health professionals."
Looking ahead, Mr Firman said the new hospital could start to take shape as early as next year.
"We are now entering the design phase," he said.
"This will go into next year and we are looking at construction starting ideally in 2024 or 2025," he said, but pointed out this will be dependent on a number of factors."
NSW Health infrastructure executive director for rural and regional areas, Amanda Bock praised Temora Health Service staff, clinicians and the Murrumbidgee Local Health District for providing valuable input to help inform the planning and design of the new hospital.
"We want to reassure the community that work to build the new health facility in Temora will be carried out in stages to ensure clinical services remain operational during construction," Ms Bock said.
For more information and to provide feedback visit mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/temora-redevelopment, email the project team at MLHD-Temora-Redevelopment@health.nsw.gov.au or phone (02) 9978 5412.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
