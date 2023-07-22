Gundagai's Sheahan Bridge will close to northbound traffic for four days next week.
Maintenance work on the bridge will be carried out after it closes to motorists on Tuesday, with all traffic to funnel along the southbound bridge until the works are complete.
Transport for NSW estimates the bridge will reopen after Friday, weather permitting.
"During this time the southbound bridge will be converted to two-way single lanes with 24-hour traffic control in place," the organisation advises.
"The northbound Sheridan Street ramp will also be closed and motorists will be diverted onto the Cross Street ramp at South Gundagai."
Nangus Road will also have single lane closures are various stages, with work hours of 7am to 5pm each day.
Reduced speed limits and traffic control will be in place during the maintenance period, and oversize vehicles will need to communicate with crews on the ground to pass.
"Oversize and overmass vehicles wider than 4.5 metres will be required to pull over at the designated parking bay and call the number displayed on signage to access the southbound bridge when the changed traffic conditions are in place," Transport for NSW said.
Routine inspections will also impact traffic crossing a string of other Riverina bridges next week, weather permitting.
The Yanko Creek Bridge on the Kidman Way at Bundure will be checked over Monday through Wednesday, before crews move to Canal Bridge on Irrigation Way, around three kilometres north of Narrandera for the rest of the week.
Single lane closures will be in place between 7am and 5pm, and oversize vehicles needing to cross Canal Bridge will need to call 0428 696 378 to access passage through the worksite.
The latest traffic information is available at livetraffic.com.
