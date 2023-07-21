The Daily Advertiser
Clean-up notice issued as NSW EPA links 80 odour complaints to Tumut tip

Daisy Huntly
Daisy Huntly
July 22 2023 - 8:00am
The NSW EPA has linked more than 80 complaints about odour to a Killarney Road, Gilmore tip. Picture by Google Earth
Investigations into almost 100 complaints of a rotten stench wafting around the Tumut region have identified the source.

