Investigations into almost 100 complaints of a rotten stench wafting around the Tumut region have identified the source.
The state's Environment Protection Agency (EPA) said more than 80 people have lodged reports of a hydrogen sulphide, or rotten egg, smell since late June.
It has taken weeks to identify and will take months to rectify, the EPA said, but it has determined the odours have been emanating from the waste management facility on Killarney Road at Gilmore.
A clean-up notice has been issued to the licensee to take immediate action.
That notice should result in residents seeing an improvement over the next few days, the EPA's executive director of operations Carmen Dwyer said.
"The source of the odour was difficult to identify because it was so widespread, and I want to thank the community for their patience while multiple inspections occurred," Ms Dwyer said.
"The information provided by the community was crucial to helping us narrow down our search and identify the source and we encourage people to report any further concerns to our Environment Line.
"We have required the licensee to apply immediate cover to the landfill to reduce odours and to engage an expert to provide further engineering recommendations advice for a long-term solution. The EPA is expecting further recommendations from experts over the weekend."
Snowy Valleys Council advised its community on Friday that its resource recovery centre will continue operations as normal.
Safe Work and Fire and Rescue NSW attended the site with the EPA on Wednesday to undertake gas monitoring and install monitors along the boundary of the premises.
Odour surveys and site inspections will be carried out over the weekend and in coming days, the EPA said.
Both NSW Health and Safe Work have been notified and investigations by the EPA will continue.
Anyone seeking information about the investigation can contact the 24-hour environment line on 131 555 or email info@epa.nsw.gov.au.
