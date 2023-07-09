The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Surgeon James Masson reflects on 18 volunteer trips

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
July 10 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plastic surgeon Dr James Masson has made 18 volunteer trips to the Pacific and South East Asia. Picture by Les Smith
Plastic surgeon Dr James Masson has made 18 volunteer trips to the Pacific and South East Asia. Picture by Les Smith

James Masson is not your everyday surgeon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.