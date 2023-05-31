The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Holly Rennie convicted of high-range drink driving in Griffith Local Court

By Court
May 31 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver sentenced to jail, fined $2000 after crash
Driver sentenced to jail, fined $2000 after crash

A Hillston woman who lost control of her car while driving home while drunk has been sentenced to six months jail and fined $2000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.