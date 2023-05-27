A pilot has survived a terrifying ordeal, as his helicopter plummeted to the ground and caught fire.
Emergency services were called to Wagga Airport around 11.10am Saturday after the Robinson R22 Helicopter crashed on eastern side of the runway, igniting fuel.
Airport and Royal Australian Air Force fire crews were able to quickly contain the flames, while firefighters from Forest Hill Rural Fire Service brigade and Turvey Park Fire and Rescue were en route.
The 28-year-old male pilot was transported to Wagga Base Hospital with chest and back pain in a stable condition, after he escaped the blazing aircraft, paramedics confirmed.
Police attended the scene, and the crash will be investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).
Daryl Manson from Forest Hill Rural Fire Service said it was a good outcome in a dangerous situation.
"It was a good save - the crews got the fire out, and isolated the fuel line. He actually had a jerry can of fuel in the passenger seat next to him, because it's a very small chopper," he said.
"We train for this and have local emergency exercises at the airport with all the services.
"Today, even though it was a minor issue, everything went according to plan and all the training paid off. Everyone was prepared, we all ended up where we were meant to, and everyone worked hand in hand."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
