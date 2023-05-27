The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Northcott says donations needed to fund PEERS support groups

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated May 27 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speech pathologist Claudia Westport (right) with Monique Bewick, Gus, and. Picture by Les Smith
Speech pathologist Claudia Westport (right) with Monique Bewick, Gus, and. Picture by Les Smith

Disability support provider Northcott is asking the community to open their hearts and wallets to fund more support groups for young adults.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.