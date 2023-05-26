A Wagga school principal has spoken out in shock at his his abrupt dismissal this week.
The board of Wagga Christian College announced on Thursday it had decided to remove principal Phillip Wilson from his position.
The school was contacted for comment and referred to a statement from the board that said it "collectively" reached the decision following "efforts... over the past year to agree with Mr Wilson on future directions for the college."
The board did not elaborate on their reasons "out of respect for Mr Wilson's privacy and confidentiality" but stressed it was not due to "unlawful or reportable conduct."
But in surprising news, the now former principal, who finished up on Friday, said he was blindsided by the board.
"The decision definitely took me by surprise," Mr Wilson said.
He told The Daily Advertiser he is as much in the dark as parents over what the reasons for his dismissal are and was "seeking advice" about what the board means by "future directions."
"I don't know what the full reasons [for the decision] are," he said.
The school community also reacted in disbelief with concerned parent Toby Anderson saying he was "quite shocked" to hear the news.
"The news... has sent shockwaves through the college because it was so sudden," he said.
"Both staff and parents received a rather untimely email and as a result, kids, staff and parents are upset."
Mr Anderson, who has two children at the school, said as a result some parents no longer trust the board.
"It does look like a public relations nightmare and it is as bad as it looks, because there appears to be a lack of transparency and information," he said.
Lachlan Brown has three children at the school and has also been "blindsided" by the decision to remove the "highly esteemed" and "caring" leader of the school community.
He said the sudden departure has deprived staff and children of the opportunity to farewell their principal. "This has been heartbreaking for the school and lacks decency and dignity," he said.
He also expressed extreme concern at the board's lack of transparency. "This is not how Christian institutions should act. Romans 13:10 says "love does no wrong to a neighbour," but this decision has wronged many."
Mr Wilson became college principal in mid-2017 and led the school through the pandemic.
"I have invested a lot of time, energy and tears in supporting the community, especially over the last few years as principal," he said.
"I have loved the place and the great group of students, parents and staff."
The board has welcomed Rachel McClure who will start as acting principal on Monday.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
