The Wagga Comedy Fest is back for 2023 with their biggest line up yet

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated May 24 2023 - 10:38pm, first published 3:00pm
Civic Theatre manager Isobel MacCallum pictured with Jamie Way, part of the inaugural Great Wagga Comedy Fest Debate, and Riverina Comedy Club comedian Aidan Mungai as they gear up for next month's laughs at the Civic Theatre. Picture by Madeline Begley
The Wagga Comedy Fest is back for 2023 with its biggest program yet.

