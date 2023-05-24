The Wagga Comedy Fest is back for 2023 with its biggest program yet.
Now in its eight year, the winter comedy extravaganza will cram in 22 comedy shows and workshops over four days on the June long weekend, with the likes of Tommy Little, Karen From Finance, Dilruk Jayasinha and a host of local talent appearing.
Civic Theatre Manager Isobel MacCallum said this year's festival is "absolutely huge".
"We have got so much for people to choose from." she said.
"In the middle of June, it's cold, it's dark and there's nothing like laughter to brighten your life."
In other news
Ms MacCallum said the program has been carefully curated and was invitation only, with a really good mix for all tastes.
The festival will run across three venues, the Civic Theatre, the Riverina playhouse and the E3 arts space - which will house the Riverina Comedy Club for the duration.
There will also be a Wagga Comedy Festival first this year with the inaugural Great Wagga Comedy Fest Debate - a popular format seen at the Melbourne comedy festival.
Local comedian Aidan Mungai said events like this are crucial for early career comedians.
"It's very important when you're putting on an event like this that you don't just showcase some of the big acts from the metro areas ... but also your local acts and local performers," he said.
To buy Comedy Fest tickets and check out the full program visit www.civictheatre.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.