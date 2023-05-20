Resilient, loving, strong and independent were some of the words shared to describe Tanya Florence Murphy at a well-attended memorial service in Griffith.
The Yanco woman, formerly of Griffith and Leeton, and the mother of seven children, was farewelled at St Alban's Cathedral in Griffith on May 19.
The emotional service heard recollections and fond memories from friends and relatives, as well as in a presentation of her life in pictures.
St Alban's Cathedral Dean, Father Thomas Leslie, welcomed all in attendance, gathered on Wiradjuri land, paying respects to elders past, present and emerging.
He then delivered the eulogy, prepared by Ms Murphy's family, detailing a life rich with love.
Born in March 1987, Ms Murphy was raised in Sydney until the age of seven when she moved first to Bathurst and then later Griffith.
Here, she attended Griffith East Public, Griffith High and Wade High Schools.
She later moved to Mildura with her partner at the time and, there, had her first child Shanice in 2004.
"More children would follow and Tanya demonstrated herself as a strong mother," Father Thomas read.
With her young family, she moved back to Griffith before beginning a new adventure in Leeton which would see her also move to Yanco.
"She loved being a stay at home mum... all of her seven children were her pride and joy," Father Thomas read.
"Tanya loved to cook and every night she would have a big dinner ready for everyone. She would also often have her nieces and nephews over for sleepovers on weekends.
"When family would visit from Mildura, she would run straight out and give them all the biggest hug. That was her way.
"In her free time, she loved to shop and was extremely fond of pink clothing. She had a huge heart."
In addition, he recited several tributes from family and friends, including two from Ms Murphy's daughters.
"You never failed to put a smile on my face, you were the most beautiful woman I had ever known. You never stopped telling me how much you loved me. When I have strength to get back on my feet I hope to make you proud," daughter, Shanice's tribute read.
"My mum was always a strong and independent woman, she was my idol and I always looked up to her. One day I hope to be just like her," daughter Shalina wrote.
Following proceedings at St Alban's, mourners travelled to Leeton Cemetery to bid their final farewell.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
