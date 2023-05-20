The Daily Advertiser
Road users asked to take alternative routes as major disruptions forecast when Bourke Street roadworks begin next week

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 20 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 10:15am
Council will commence roadworks on a key section of Bourke Street on Monday. Picture courtesy Wagga Council
Motorists are set to face "significant delays" as Wagga Council prepares to commence upgrades on a key section of Bourke Street next week.

