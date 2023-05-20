Motorists are set to face "significant delays" as Wagga Council prepares to commence upgrades on a key section of Bourke Street next week.
Council is preparing to begin rehabilitation works on a 650-metre stretch of Bourke Street between Fernleigh Road and Urana Street from next Monday.
The works are set to run from 6am until 6pm until May 29 and Council's transport and traffic manager Jamie Harwood said traffic flow will be cut down to just two lanes on the opposing side of the works.
He said despite a northbound and southbound lane will remain open, council is expecting "significant delays" due to the high volume of traffic that uses the road.
"Bourke Street is a key connector for local residents accessing schools and businesses in the area, as well as for residents and visitors travelling into the city centre," Mr Harwood said.
"We suggest motorists consider taking an alternative route if possible, via Glenfield Road or Mitchelmore Street."
Mr Harwood said council understands the works will cause "some inconvenience" but pointed out that the pavement works will result in a "smoother and safer surface for everyone who uses the road."
Council also reassured Bourke Street residents who live in the work zone that they will still be able to access their properties during the upgrades.
Meanwhile, council is preparing to begin kerb replacement works on sections of Tarcutta Street and The Esplanade from Monday.
The works are scheduled to run from 7am - 6pm daily until next Thursday with traffic control measures in place.
During the works, council will close one north-bound lane of Tarcutta street between Forsyth and Tompson Streets.
Road users will also be unable to turn left from Best Street into The Esplande or turn right onto the street from Ivan Jack Drive.
No street parking will be permitted in either work zone between 7am - 6pm.
Council is calling on motorists to be patient and follow the directions of traffic controllers.
To monitor the roadworks online go to: www.livetraffic.com
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
