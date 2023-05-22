Letters: Rail, road projects headed down wrong path

Wagga City Council has been informing residents of the potential disruption to Bourke Street, from Fernleigh Road to Urana Street, until May 29, suggesting those affected should find alternate routes.
If the Inland Rail is allowed to progress on the current rail line, including crossing Bourke Street, then we can all expect these disruptions to Bourke Street traffic to continue every day, all day.
This is one of the reasons the Wagga Residents and Ratepayers Association and the Rural Ratepayers Association have been advocating for the Inland Rail to bypass around Wagga's CBD.
Regarding the Gobba Bridge traffic lights proposed by Transport for NSW, nearly 60 per cent of the submissions, along with WWCC concerns, were ignored by our new state government.
Many are concerned that these lights are the beginning of end for the Gobba bridge duplication.
At the recent candidates forum, all candidates accepted the need for this duplication, yet our new government is now looking for alternatives to the duplication.
Listen to the residents before going ahead with major projects, please.
Why is the government not heeding the warnings of world-renowned experts on climate change trends?
The World Meteorological Organization clearly states that human-induced climate change is set to push global temperatures over the dangerous level of 1.5 degrees celcius.
We have already seen the serious repercussions of global warming for our climate, for example during the Black Summer fires and last year's floods in eastern Australia.
These disasters are set to become more frequent, threatening our food, safety and water supply.
Yet, according to ANU Professor Mark Howden, we have not even begun to reduce the pollution that is fuelling them. Labor was elected on a mandate to take serious action on climate and yet they continue to support new fossil fuel projects.
Only this month, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek approved the Isaac River coalmine development in Queensland's Bowen basin. Approval of these projects must cease, if we are to ensure any sort of liveable future for our children.
The International Union for the Conservation of Nature advises that sea birds are one of the most endangered groups of bird species.
Sea birds have been decimated by humans who have industrialised planet earth during the last 200 years.
Estimates indicate that the global sea bird population has dropped by 70 per cent since the middle of the last century.
Will humans only halt their relentless destruction of nature when the name of the book, Silent Spring, becomes a reality?
Published in 1962, Silent Spring was a landmark concerning the development of the modern environmental movement.
