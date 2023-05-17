Letters: Eastlake Drive beautification will prove a blockheaded move

Is this history in the making? Congratulations to the Wagga Wagga City Council on their beautification on Eastlake Drive with the placement of the sandstone blocks. There is history in the making here, but few will recognise it.
In thousands of years to come, archaeologists will look at these blocks and ponder over who made these blocks and how, when, and why.
The answer is all around us and we know why. In the early 21st century the people did not like the climate and so in their wisdom they decided that greenhouse gas emissions, CO2, should reach zero. And this was achieved and there was much rejoicing, so the people decided to build a great edifice in gratitude to the climate gods.
However, once the CO2 was gone all vegetation died. Then all the animals died.
So, the archaeologists of the future assumed that these were building blocks for something like the pyramids or Stonehenge.
But the climate gods were offended, and all humanity died for they knew not what they were doing.
I am pleased to say that with the help of more than 41,000 Australians - including your readers - we did it. We saved the Medicare Heart Health Check.
The federal government has heard and understood the importance of this vital check to the heart health of Australians and is funding a two-year extension of the check in the 2023-24 budget, ensuring they remain available beyond June 30 this year.
We estimate that this means a further 250,000 Australians will be able to see their GP to learn their risk of heart disease before it's too late.
READ MORE LETTERS:
More than 41,000 Australians signed the petition to save the checks in just five weeks. Many sent letters to their local MPs, who in turn took up the issue with the government.
Heart disease is mostly preventable but it is a silent killer. As Federal Minister for Health and Aged Care, Mark Butler acknowledged in his announcement, the Medicare Heart Health Check is our most potent tool in compelling people to pay attention to their heart health before it's too late.
The check is available for people aged 45 and over (30 and over for First Nations) and looks at your cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, family history, amount of exercise and what you eat, and provides you with an understanding of how likely it is you will have a heart attack or stroke in the coming years.
We extend our gratitude to the Heart Foundation's extended family: our sector partners, donors, volunteers and supporters, many of whom worked tirelessly to advocate for this life-saving initiative.
Thank you. Your efforts have helped improve the heart health of many Australians and we are grateful for your unwavering commitment to this cause.
And finally - now that you have fought so hard for this check, we urge you to please take it up if eligible.
For more information, speak with your local GP or visit www.heartfoundation.org.au.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.