Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, May 17

May 17 2023 - 5:30am
(Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS)

NATIONAL PARTY'S LACK OF SPINE AGAIN ON SHOW

Ben Franklin's recent decision to assume the role of president of the NSW Legislative Council just confirmed that I made the right decision to let my Nationals membership lapse years ago.

