Ben Franklin's recent decision to assume the role of president of the NSW Legislative Council just confirmed that I made the right decision to let my Nationals membership lapse years ago.
The party has proved yet again it can be taken as a fool.
Franklin, the former state director, was only using the Nationals to skip the Liberal Party queue to parliamentary election, and his recent nomination proves just that.
What is more disappointing is the lack of spine within the National Party to expel him.
What, because they're going to miss out on some Electoral Commission funding?
I can only say that if there was some more integrity in the National Party, I may have well continued to be an active member, as well as a financial contributor to the party coffers.
National Party members should think long and hard about whether their party is actually working for them and their interests, or whether the priority is looking after the interests of its elected members.
Reading some of Ray Goodlass' opinion pieces, I am amused how he quotes news sources of which some have such a small circulation I doubt even the editor's mum would subscribe to.
If quoting other news sources makes the article appear to have more legs, I would like to share Joe Hildebrand thoughts published in the Daily Telegraph and the Herald-Sun.
"And Labor has also sensibly backed gas as a major future energy source, with a $6.7m future gas strategy - a strong signal to both industry and everyday Australians that it is focused as strongly on energy security and affordability as it is on net zero."
Hildebrand added. "The fact that both the will outrage the Greens is just an added bonus."
As a viewer of the ABC I chose to watch the Coronation coverage on this channel, rather than on the more commercial channels.
I began watching what was advertised as "The Coronation", only to find that I was watching the presenters and a panel of guests bagging the Royal Family and the establishment.
It was neither the time nor the place to be discussing such items as Australia becoming a republic, how much money was being spent on the occasion and what the relevance of the Royals were to Australians.
The ABC can defend their actions all they want, however, it was totally inappropriate and disrespectful.
I, like many other viewers, switched channels as I wanted to watch all the pomp and pageantry surrounding this historical event.
