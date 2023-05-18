Letters: Sandstone blocks are not so silly after all

The removal of the badly weathered timber railings along Eastlake Drive seems to me to be a matter of public safety.
The railings had become very rough and splintery.
I understand that recently one rail had actually broken - if that is so, it is reasonable to assume that many more were potentially dangerous.
The sandstone blocks will no doubt have a very long life which makes economic sense.
If the Wagga City Council put as much effort in repairing the potholes on our roads as they try to do in separating the ratepayers from their money, we would not have a pothole on our roads.
What a contrast in the presentation and commentary of the coronation of King Charles III by the various TV channels.
Most of them were so gracious in their thoughts and words. But not so Australia's national broadcaster the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
Their presentation was so negative and disrespectful of the monarchy.
READ MORE LETTERS:
The Wilderness Society have released a report that clearly indicates Australia's nature laws are presently totally inadequate.
It may surprise many people to know that Australia leads the world in mammal extinctions and that, in addition, 1400 native species - including koalas, platypus, echidnas and numbats - are classified as being at risk. This is a deplorable situation.
There is now a light at the end of the tunnel. Federal nature laws are being reformed right now. It is 20 years since Australia's nature laws have been reformed.
Federal Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek has a huge task ahead of her to put together laws that will protect and not harm nature. So many ecosystems are nearing collapse.
Rampant, senseless development now rules. Our native animals are in crisis. A great many Australians will be following the reforming of Australia's nature laws with intense interest and hope.
Long gone are the days when charities were happy with one-off donations. These days, most want you to sign up to a giving program and what better place to recruit donors than the entrance to your supermarket.
Yes, there are whales, forests, dogs and cats, war victims, refugees, oceans, under-resourced schools, disabled people, research institutes, sick children, environmental hotspots, struggling farmers, people sleeping rough and many other worthy causes that need help. And, yes, the pamphlet wielding spruikers are usually trying to earn a meagre income based on donations they solicit.
But, is it too much to ask I be permitted to choose my charities and my groceries without being made to feel like a social pariah?
