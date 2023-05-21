AUSTRALIAN indie garage band The Whitlams will return to the Riverina this spring.
Formed in 1992, The Whitlams four-piece will be joined by Scott Owen from The Living End to recreate the rollicking energy of the band's first three albums.
Owen will rip through the double bass classics from 1993 to 1997.
The Whitlams mainstay singer and keyboardist Tim Freedman said the stars had aligned to announce this Early Years 1993-1997 National Tour.
Together with Freedman, Jak Housden (guitar), Terepai Richmond (drums) and newest member Ian Peres (Hammond organ and electric bass) made up the band.
"Scott and I have been talking about this idea for five years, and at last our schedules have clicked," he said.
"Terepai and Scott will absolutely explode in these early songs, and it will be thrilling to hear the energy that Andy Lewis brought to the first line-up so long ago on stage once again."
The distinctive slapping catgut of the double bass propelled The Whitlams onto the airwaves in the mid-1990s, from their debut Gough in 1993, to the crossover hit I Make Hamburgers in 1995, to the frenetic You Sound Like Louis Burdett in 1997.
Owen will join the band for the first hour of the show in which they will perform the best of Introducing The Whitlams, Undeniably The Whitlams and Eternal Nightcap.
The Whitlams' No.1 No Aphrodisiac marked the band's evolution onto electric bass, with the reflective first half of the song being recorded on double bass, and the second half on electric.
At that pivotal moment Whitlams' bassist Peres will move from the Hammond organ onto bass and bring the show home with a string of the more recent hits such as the timeless Blow Up The Pokies.
They will perform at Tilly's in Wagga on October 4 before heading south to Beer Deluxe Albury the following night.
Pre-sale starts on Tuesday with general public tickets on sale Thursday from thewhitlams.com/tour/.
