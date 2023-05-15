The Daily Advertiser
'Adequacy' of jail operator's care for ill Junee inmate Peter John Gretton might be focus for coroner

By Nigel McNay
Updated May 16 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 8:13am
Peter John Gretton died 12 hours after he was rushed by ambulance from Junee jail to Wagga hospital, his death linked to both his diabetes and a "mystery" renal failure.
A man who died less than eight months after beginning a jail sentence for a $3.1 million theft was forced to wait a painful, debilitating four hours for an ambulance before he was taken to Wagga Base Hospital.

