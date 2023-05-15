About 1000 Wagga landowners whose properties were contaminated by firefighting foam used on the city's air force base will be eligible for a payout.
A settlement worth $132.7 million, which covers about 30,000 landowners living near seven Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) sites across the country, was reached at the weekend and announced in the Federal Court on Monday.
While the decision still requires final approval from a judge, Shine Lawyers - the firm leading the class action - said there were about 1000 potentially eligible property owners in Wagga.
It is not known how many people have registered with the law firm as part of the action, but it confirmed the payout would only apply to landowners adjacent to the RAAF base at Forest Hill and not those affected by any contamination associated with the Kapooka army base.
PFAS - per and polyfluoroalkyl substances - is the broad name for 4700 chemicals that do not break down and are linked to cancers, birth defects and diseases.
Gumly fish farmer and Murray Cod Hatcheries owner Greg Semple said the payout does not compensate for the potential long-term health risks imposed on those exposed to the chemicals.
Mr Semple's farm has been contaminated by PFAS and he is taking his own legal action against the Department of Defence.
"We don't know the long-term effects it will have on us, if it turns out your kids are sterile, nothing can compensate for that," he said.
"It also doesn't address those most affected by it in Wagga."
San Isidore residents have long fought for compensation due to the PFAS contamination from Kapooka affecting their land, but they are yet to receive good news.
In 2018, Wagga City Council initiated discussions with the Department of Defence and EPA after PFAS contamination was detected at the Forest Hill Sewage Treatment Plant.
On Monday, the council declined to comment on the settlement, stating it would not be appropriate to do so.
Eligible landowners should register at: shine.com.au/service/class-actions/pfas-contamination-class-actions/wagga-wagga-contamination
