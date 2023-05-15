The Daily Advertiser
Eligible Wagga residents can claim a payout for PFAS contamination from RAAF base

Updated May 15 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 6:00pm
Residents voiced their unhappiness at a community consultation meeting on PFAS contamination in April. Picture by Madeline Begley
About 1000 Wagga landowners whose properties were contaminated by firefighting foam used on the city's air force base will be eligible for a payout.

