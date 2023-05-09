If you've ever walked across the Baylis Street bridge around lunchtime over the past decade you would have had a strange sensation.
If you're like me, at first you thought you were experiencing auditory hallucinations, and if you're even more like me you started to follow the sounds all the while experiencing an increasing sense of calm and serenity.
Hanging on the wind, changing directions at will, is the soft melancholy tone of a flute that at times hits a low vibration akin to a didgeridoo, and if you kept going you'd end up underneath the bridge along the Wollundry Lagoon face to face with the sound's maker.
Everyday Michael Scarrone walks the short distance from the Wagga Art Gallery - where he works as an assistant curator - and spends his lunch break leaning against the graffiti painted wall serenading the ducks and the passersby with his contrabass flute.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The bamboo woodwind is a native American instrument that Mr Scarrone has been playing obsessively for the past 20 years.
"I just heard it one day 15-20 years ago somewhere and thought 'what a beautiful sounding instrument'," he said.
A lifelong musician, Mr Scarrone was a professional upright bass player until the contrabass came along.
"I wasn't looking for it I can tell you right now, got obsessed and started researching it," he said.
He found an Australian flute maker and slowly went about teaching himself to play, which involved "a lot of squawking early on" he says, and his daily sessions under the bridge offer him a meditative reprieve from the stresses of the world around.
"I think, being in my fifties, meditation and that sort of gentler lifestyle really appeals to me," he said.
"And playing with a meditative attitude towards music is really nice.
"It sustains me for the rest of the day, I'm in that head space, it's lovely."
There is something soothing about taking his instrument into nature and the various places in Wagga that provide the perfect auditory conditions, like the lagoon, Mr Scarrone says.
He also plays at the Wagga music bowl, arcades along Baylis Street and even the old train tunnel between the Riverina Museum and the Botanic Gardens.
And if he adds to the beauty of those locations, that suits him fine.
"If I'm creating an ambience as people walk by, that's a good thing," he said.
"The space between notes is what gets me going nowadays, I really like that. There's a lot of long notes because that creates the story ... I'm creating a melancholy, gentle story I suppose."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.