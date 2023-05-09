The Daily Advertiser
Matt Suckling will make a guest appearance for junior club East Wagga-Kooringal next month and conduct a sportsman's night with former teammate Luke Breust

By Matt Malone
Updated May 9 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 4:00pm
Former Hawthorn teammates Luke Breust and Matt Suckling will come together for a sportsmen's night at Gumly Oval Hall next month. Picture by Will Russell-Getty Images
FORMER Hawthorn and Western Bulldogs star Matt Suckling will return home and pull on an East Wagga-Kooringal jumper for the first time in almost 20 years next month.

