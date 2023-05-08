Wagga United's win over South Wagga on Sunday is under review by Football Wagga after it was discovered United played a player not on their team sheet.
Jarrod Bennett played approximately 70-minutes of the game before leaving the pitch after receiving a second yellow card, though not listed in the team.
Wagga United brought the error to referees attention at the conclusion of the game.
Football Wagga operations manager David Merlino confirmed on Monday that the organisation was aware of the issue.
Merlino said Football Wagga has contacted both clubs involved as well as the officiating referees.
They're waiting to compile information from all involved parties before a decision will be made to determine if Wagga United breached the bylaws.
Football Wagga hopes to finalise the investigation as soon as possible, with the ladder unable to be updated until a conclusion has been reached.
In 2022 South Wagga were stripped of points after playing unlisted players in their round eight game against Tumut.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
