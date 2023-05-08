The Daily Advertiser
Investigation begins into Wagga United team list following win over South Wagga

By Tahlia Sinclair
May 8 2023 - 4:30pm
Wagga United played an unlisted player in Sunday's game. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga United's win over South Wagga on Sunday is under review by Football Wagga after it was discovered United played a player not on their team sheet.

