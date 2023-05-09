The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Joshua Samuel Moore jailed over Narrandera carjacking, sexual assault attack on health worker

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Samuel Moore has been jailed over a carjacking and sexual assault at Narrandera in 2021. Picture from file
Joshua Samuel Moore has been jailed over a carjacking and sexual assault at Narrandera in 2021. Picture from file

An aspiring chef who carjacked and raped a woman in the midst of a week-long ice binge won't be released back into the community until at least 2025.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.