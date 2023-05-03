A driver remains in hospital after crashing a car while nearly seven times the blood alcohol limit.
Police were called to the Hume Highway at Albury on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a two-car crash.
Officers have been told a Toyota HiLux was stopped in traffic in the northbound lanes, north of the Borella Road bridge.
A 42-year-old Hyundai driver crashed into the vehicle from behind.
The Hyundai driver underwent a roadside breath test which returned a reading of 0.332.
"He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries before being taken to Albury Base Hospital for mandatory testing, where he remains," a police spokeswoman said.
"Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue."
The Toyota driver, 35, wasn't hurt in the crash.
The offending vehicle suffered significant front end damage.
It had to be towed from the scene.
The crash caused delays to northbound traffic before the site was cleared.
