The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, May 3

May 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Wagga deserves a rematch between the Raiders and Dolphins
Letters: Wagga deserves a rematch between the Raiders and Dolphins

WAGGA DESERVES A REMATCH

After a successful win over the weekend against new NRL team the Dolphins, the Canberra Raiders should be entitled to have a rematch next year here in Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.