Letters: Wagga deserves a rematch between the Raiders and Dolphins

After a successful win over the weekend against new NRL team the Dolphins, the Canberra Raiders should be entitled to have a rematch next year here in Wagga.
I can't see why not. It would be great if they could - the game could even attract more fans and tourists to the City of Good Sports to see a great game like the one we had here at the weekend. It seems a bit silly not doing so.
Why should we wait for another five or six years' time for a rematch? Myself and all the other fans who follow one of these two teams wouldn't be very impressed if we had to wait that long for both teams to come back and play in Wagga again.
Fans who live in Wagga and the Riverina region should get behind this push. Let's hope the NRL considers a game here again for next year - it would make a lot of sense.
I am not denying that there is a shortage of houses and flats available for rent or purchase, but I wonder how limited the stock really is.
Recently, during a visit to another regional centre, we found on arrival that our arranged accommodation had been double booked.
We went to the tourist information centre for assistance to find new accommodation. The assistant was very helpful and mentioned that they had five Airbnb properties, but they were all booked.
A friend of this assistant had a few such properties and, fortunately, one was available.
My question is, how many of those five properties would have been owned or rented long-term 15-20 years ago?
I would say all or the majority would have been available for long-term rental or purchase.
If you multiply that by all the other people with several Airbnb properties, then it is likely that there would be a lot of stock on the housing market for purchase or long-term rental.
READ MORE LETTERS:
While watching TV last week, I witnessed an advertisement placed by the Australian Conservation Foundation concerning the extent of land clearing in Australia. I was horrified.
The ACF advertisement highlighted that land clearing - much of it including prime koala habitat - is being cleared in Australia at the rate of 28 Sydney Opera Houses every hour.
This, in my opinion, is totally unacceptable.
The extreme magnitude of present land clearing in Australia indicates clearly how extremely important it is for Tanya Plibersek, the federal government minister for environment and water, to urgency introduce strong and long overdue laws to control deforestation in Australia.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.