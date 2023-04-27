Letters: King Charles' Coronation Day should be a public holiday

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6, 2023.
Australia is a foundation member of the modern Commonwealth and as such owes allegiance to the British King, but is not ruled over by him.
On the occasion of the coronation of our King it is our duty and honour to show our respect and allegiance to him.
The Prime Minister should declare this day a public holiday for all Australians.
The United Nations World Health Organisation has just met between April 17 and 20. Their main object was to establish an International Pandemic Treaty to deal with any perceived health threats anywhere in the world. Twenty-five heads of government and health agencies came together to achieve this.
It all sounds good and compassionate until you delve into the mechanisms behind it. Here are a group of overseas government reps who intend to dictate the health measures and actions of any country that signs onto this treaty.
One report I have read from the International Citizen Go Christian organisation says: "The binding right to establish one - common for the whole world - strategy to fight future epidemics would by definition take global command, both during and outside of a pandemic (since the document defines coordination powers also outside the pandemic period) eroding the sovereignty of Australia and any other country."
This is the real crunch. Not only is our government deemed as being incapable of governing us and managing our own health issues, we will be dictated to by a group of unelected individuals and our country's sovereignty will be undermined.
We just witnessed another Anzac Day. We rightfully acknowledged the great sacrifices that our soldiers made to win us the freedoms we have taken for granted for many decades.
In my opinion they did not win us this freedom to have it declared null and void by the stroke of a pen in some international agency.
This is Australia. Our constitution says that "the government is the servant of the people". Not the other way around. Never let them forget it.
Winston Churchill once said that "a country which forgets its past has no future."
We must stand up and tell our government that we will not accept this attempt to take power over us.
We will manage our own affairs without international interference.
READ MORE LETTERS:
In Graham Parton's letter "Consultation confusion" (The Daily Advertiser, April 24) he accuses the Coalition of not having an authentic representative of Indigenous communities who support the "No" vote.
Has Mr Parton never heard of Indigenous leaders such as Warren Mundine and Jacinta Price?
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.