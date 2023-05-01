Letters: AI's possibilities are absolutely alarming

I found the article regarding the new artificial intelligence wave's latest breakthrough of reanimation of the dead disturbing (Garry Linnell, Weekend Advertiser, April 29).
We need to be aware that this is a new technology that can perform complex jobs, such as a lawyer's assistant, at the click of a button better than university graduates (in that they don't cost money).
We do not understand AI. Not understanding the internet when we set it up got us the dark web, where crime is rife and where innocent people are hurt and trafficked. Not understanding the A-bomb when we invented it left the world's opposing nations at a permanent destructive standstill. Again, we do not understand AI.
As such, jumping to such a use as loading it with all the information about a lost family member or loved one to the point where the AI is able to pick up and flawlessly reanimate its personality, expressions, and even quirky peculiarities is a gigantic leap from yesterday.
When I woke up yesterday, when someone died - that was it. What follows within me is a particular mourning process that I must go through in order to accept the death of a loved one. AI has now distorted that reality and given a temptation to me to thwart that natural process to a point where I might never let them go.
Imagine a world where Mum and Dad might be dead, but you eat breakfast with them every morning before work. I ask you, reader, what will that false dichotomy do to our mental health?
AGL faced considerable pressure from the former federal government to keep the Liddell coal-fired power station open for five years longer or sell it.
But investing in batteries and renewables generation made more sense for the diversified energy company. We will soon see how this pans out.
It is evident, though, that governments can't always be relied on to judge things well in the midst of a complex energy revolution, that can be harnessed in the public's best interest, but not denied.
That's why a national energy transition authority, to provide independent advice, and help protect the socio-economic needs of the most-affected workers and regions, is a timely idea.
Peter Broelman's cartoon featuring national cabinet discussing how to fund health (Broelman's view, DA, May 1) hits the Albanese government in its most tender and vulnerable spot.
The "elephant in the room" is, of course, the nuclear-powered submarine project. The $368 billion cost of submarines that are already redundant could fund Australia's heathcare for many years. It's time to euthanise the elephant.
