Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, May 2

May 2 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: AI's possibilities are absolutely alarming
I found the article regarding the new artificial intelligence wave's latest breakthrough of reanimation of the dead disturbing (Garry Linnell, Weekend Advertiser, April 29).

