Some of the country's best will go head-to-head at the 2023 Wagga Speed Shear - with 200 shearers locked in for the event including returning champions and world record holders.
Wagga Speed Shear Sport organiser and Shear Connect Director Atareta Te Kanawa-Semenoff said it will be the second time the event is held with a new venue and a bigger competition.
"We put it on last year and it was so much bigger than we expected, we couldn't all fit in the Red Steer so this year we thought we would have it at Wagga Showgrounds instead," Ms Te Kanawa-Semenoff said.
With only six weeks until the big day registrations have been closed due to high demand.
"We cut it off at 200 competitors. I stopped us because that's already so big- last year we had 168," Ms Te Kanawa-Semenoff said.
"This year we have a 100 in the open categories alone.
"Among them, we have ten World Record holders and two women world record holders.
"We also have returning champions who we went to New Zealand and Wales with."
The competition was so popular the champions from last year were invited to compete in Wales and New Zealand - which is now going to be an annual exhibition.
Last year's event also saw the biggest speed shear cash pool prize in the world - and this year will be no different.
"We will have our winning open shearers prize going for $12,000 again," Ms Te Kanawa-Semenoff said.
"The prize pool will probably be close to $80,000 to $100,000 including the international competitions."
A former shearer herself and well versed in the industry Ms Te Kanawa-Semenoff shearing is no easy work.
"It takes a lot of grit, strength and physical and mental capability," she said.
The event was created in a bid to garner interest into shearing to prompt more people to enter the industry.
Families are also being urged to go to the event and offer their support to those competing.
A gold coin donation is required at the gates with those funds going to the Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust
Any other funds raised on the day will go to Shear Connect - a not-for-profit organisation started by Miss Te Kanawa-Semenoff following last year's event to offer support to shearers.
The event will run on Saturday, May 13 from 7pm at the Wagga Showgrounds.
An after-party will be held at the Wagga Boat Club with DJs locked in.
