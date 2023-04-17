Less than a third of GP clinics in the Riverina offer bulk billing, according to a new report by healthcare comparison website Cleanbill.
The Health of the Nation Report surveyed 6,363 general practice (GP) clinics, and found the state of bulk billing in the country is dire.
Out of 2,187 clinics surveyed in NSW, Cleanbill found only 49 per cent offered bulk billing, with out of pocket costs averaging $40.42.
The state of bulk billing in the Riverina is worse still, with just 28.2 per cent of GP clinics offering bulk billing (11 out of 44). Out of pocket costs were slightly under the state average at $39.43.
There are currently 3 GP services out of 29 in Wagga advertising bulk billing services online - Kincaid Family Medical Practice, Estella Medical and Dental, and Riverina Medical and Dental Aboriginal Corporation.
Associate Professor Ayman Shenouda works as as general practitioner at Glenrock Country Practice. With over 25 years experience in medicine, he has watched the system "falling apart".
"The cost of delivering quality care is increasing, like everything is increasing," he said.
"Historically, we were able to balance it ... but it's become impossible to cover costs now while delivering quality care to patients.
"Now, patients are required to pay what they can't afford for an appointment, and they end up going to the emergency department. It makes the emergency department just clogged with patients, and I understand why they have a hard time dealing with it."
A recent report by the Australian Medical Association (AMA) said government indexation of Medicare Benefit Schedule (MBS) rebates has never kept pace with the rising costs of running a medical practice. It says there is now a "substantial disconnect between Medicare and the realistic cost of providing health services".
The AMA have calculated the total gap between the cost of quality medical care and the medicare rebate was $3.8 billion in March, and expected to reach $8 billion by 2027.
Medicare rebates have historically been indexed to inflation, giving the system an average boost of just over 1 per cent a year. However, many economists think the consumer price index (CPI) is a more accurate way of measuring increases in the cost of living and doing business.
Since 2013, MBS indexation has been frozen three times by both Labor and Coalition governments. This means medicare rebates have also fallen behind the more conservative inflation based estimates of the cost of medical service.
This has resulted in increases in out of pocket costs for patients, as GPs have been compelled to introduce "gap payments", and in some cases drop bulk billing entirely to cover the increased cost of care.
Dr Shenouda said things are likely to continue to get worse, unless the government take significant steps to improve the medicare system. With the number of people choosing General Practice declining, he said we need to offer more money in order to compete with other specialities for talent.
"Specialist GPs in The Netherlands are paid more than other specialists, and clinics managing patients in primary care," Dr Shenouda said.
"The reason they do this is they understand the value, and money saving in the future for things like an ageing population and preventative medicine.
"Our young doctors are not choosing general practice as their choice of speciality. We went from 50 per cent of our doctors choosing general practice to 13 per cent. How are you going to build a capacity for the future of good primary care if you don't even have doctors?"
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
