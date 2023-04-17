The Daily Advertiser
Riverina GP bulk billing rates below 30 per cent

Updated April 17 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 5:30pm
Associate Professor Ayman Shenouda says it's been sad to watch the medicare system "fall apart". File picture by Madeline Begley.
Less than a third of GP clinics in the Riverina offer bulk billing, according to a new report by healthcare comparison website Cleanbill.

