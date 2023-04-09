Wagga will be one of only eleven cities included as the government holds a series of workshops to inform their new National Robotics Strategy.
This week the Albanese Government launched a discussion paper on the development of a new National Robotics Strategy to look at the opportunities and challenges for Australian industries adopting robotics and automation.
Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic said the paper will help shape the responsible use of robotics in Australia.
"Automation technologies, including robotics, provide an opportunity to add between $170 billion to $600 billion per year to Australia's GDP by 2030," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's also good for jobs, with research showing countries that have invested more in robotics have experienced higher levels of employment growth.
"Responses to the discussion paper will help to identify priority areas for the future of Australian robotics and automation technologies, including existing strengths and gaps to be addressed."
The in-person National Robotics Strategy workshops will be held nationwide in April and May, kicking off in Wagga on April 27 - one of only three regional cities included alongside Geelong and Mackay.
More information on the workshop and the national robotics strategy can be found here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.