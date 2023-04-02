Community advocates are hoping a minority state government will raise the profile of key infrastructure issues affecting Wagga residents.
With one seat left in doubt on Sunday and Labor unable to secure a majority government, Wagga MP Joe McGirr was among the three independents who guaranteed confidence and supply to the party.
Committee 4 Wagga chair Adam Drummond said it was an opportunity for Dr McGirr to negotiate with Labor about infrastructure projects in the region.
"His seat is well and truly pulled up to the government table and hopefully that means he will be able to negotiate things for our community immediately," he said.
"It puts us in a really strong position."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dr McGirr said the large crossbench made up of nine independents and three Greens members would mean "a high level of scrutiny" on all bills and legislation.
"The big issues for the community here also include cost of living, housing and roads," he said. "The Labor government gave commitments about road funding so it's important we hold them to that and in terms of housing and cost of living, there's going to need to be a lot of focus on that."
Among the projects Mr Drummond is hoping for movement from government is the Gobbagombalin Bridge duplication.
"From a funding perspective and a major projects perspective, we are in the short term in a very good position," he said.
Wagga Ratepayers Association president Chris Roche agreed Dr McGirr should begin pushing for the "big ticket items" for Wagga.
"When you're in a minority government that's when the independents have influence," he said. "Dr Joe is a very approachable person, we know he will keep this up, so let's start advocating for the big ticket items."
Dr McGirr said he would continue to advocate for planning to begin on a second river crossing.
Lifting the wages cap for public sector workers, implementing safe staffing levels for nurses and improving regional health access were also among his priorities.
"There's a raft of issues we want to press, but we do want to work with the government on those issues," he said.
"Obviously we want to press this issue of the second river crossing so that's clearly a top priority and I think regional health remains a top priority."
Mr Drummond also warned residents some hold ups on projects could be on a departmental level, especially if council or the government "don't have enough resources at their disposal".
Dr McGirr claimed the seat of Wagga for the third time with a 7.4 per cent swing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.