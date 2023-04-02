The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

Wagga City Council seek budget increase for Pine Gully Road, Estella, Boorooma roads projects

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
April 2 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Council will seek budget changes to the Pine Gully Road upgrade to allow for a rethought traffic plan for Estella and Boorooma roads. Pictures by Madeline Begley
Wagga City Council will seek budget changes to the Pine Gully Road upgrade to allow for a rethought traffic plan for Estella and Boorooma roads. Pictures by Madeline Begley

A major rethink of planned road upgrades is underway after traffic modelling has revealed the extent of the massive growth in Wagga's northern suburbs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.