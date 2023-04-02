A major rethink of planned road upgrades is underway after traffic modelling has revealed the extent of the massive growth in Wagga's northern suburbs.
Wagga City Council will seek budget changes at Monday night's meeting to the Pine Gully Road upgrade project, in part due to the significant effect the Estella Public School has had on traffic and seeks to provide better access to the area.
New plans will include a new set of lights at the Pine Gully Road and Estella Road intersection, instead of a planned roundabout, and the introduction of a two-lane roundabout at the meeting of Boorooma Street and Estella Road.
Estella Road will also get upgrades on the west side of the school, estimated to cost in the region of $700,000, which council hopes to fund by applying for a grant from the Fixing Local Roads program. If successful, work would start January 2025.
Boorooma Street will also be widened, getting a four-lane upgrade between Avocet Drive and Farrer Road.
The increased budget costs for the Boorooma Street and Estella Road upgrades are estimated to total around $2.3 million.
The changes will also mean a significant rehabilitation and upgrade of the entire carriageway between Old Narrandera Road and Estella Road, according to a council report, which will be put to a council vote at the next meeting.
Councillor Tim Koschel said the upgrades are a positive step, but also provides a costly lesson for the future planning of the city.
"It's going to cost us a lot of money, but well and truly overdue," he said.
"It just actually shows that when we're planning for future sub developments we need to make sure we're recouping all of the cost for developers to actually cover the cost of infrastructure."
Cr Koschel said the unexpected growth of the northern suburbs caught council off-guard during the planning process.
"It's grown bigger than what was expected at the time ... I think the fees we charge the developers weren't correct at the time and now it's an additional cost for the rate payers," he said.
"It's not like we can't afford to do it, we are running a deficit, but we can't afford not to do it either."
Councillor Rod Kendall said these works have been in the pipeline for "10 years or so" and the upgrades will make sure residents will "have the correct level of service" and safe transport in the area.
