Coolamon coach Jake Barrett is happy to enter the Riverina League season with no major injury concerns following the conclusion of their pre-season campaign.
The Hoppers have got through all three of their pre-season games with no injuries and Barrett is happy to head into the season with a fully fit squad.
"It's always a big concern in trial games getting through injury free," Barrett said.
"It's always a fear in the back of coaches minds and I reckon last year we had one season ending injury and another bloke that missed four or five games straight up through trials.
"So to get through unscathed is really good and we will now have a few intra-club games before round one."
The Hoppers wrapped up their pre-season campaign against Temora last week picking up a comfortable victory against a under-strength Kangaroos side.
"Jimmy (Kennedy) was looking for a good hit out and so were we," Barrett said.
"They were missing a fair few and they had some of their top end talent not there, but I thought in terms of the contest it was really good.
"Both teams got a lot out of it and in the first quarter they came out of the gates really well and got us on the back foot there for the first part.
"But once we settled and got the football back in our tempo we started to play the game we wanted to play.
"I thought it was a great contest from Temora and Jimmy should be really happy with where that team is at.
"Especially when they get a few of their boys back, I think they will be raring for round one that's for sure."
Tim Oosterhoff has been one of Coolamon's standouts throughout their trial games while Barrett has also been pleased with some of the Hoppers' other recruits.
"Chase Grintell, Reilly Mitchell and Daragh (Mullen) have all impressed so far which is really good," he said.
"We also had Nick Pleming back as well and he has settled in straight away.
"He came and played against St George and being a local as well it was like he never left, the way he was composed with the football was really good to see.
"The football up there has been really good for him and the big thing is that he has been injury free the last couple of years.
"So touch wood he can stay like that and play to the best of his ability."
In addition to their recruits, Barrett has also been impressed with a few of the younger Hoppers' players who have taken big steps forward over the pre-season.
"Bay Leary has really gone to another level with his pre-season and the way that he is taking the game on at the moment," he said.
"Obviously he has still got a lot to go as well, but in terms of the way that he has shown up from day dot it has been really good.
"There have been a few others, BJ Glyde is going to get a lot more time in the midfield this year and he has shown that he is fit and ready to through there."
