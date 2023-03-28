The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Coolamon coach Jake Barrett is relieved to get through their pre-season campaign with no major injuries concerns

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett is pretty happy with how his side is looking following their three trial games. Picture by Madeline Begley
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett is pretty happy with how his side is looking following their three trial games. Picture by Madeline Begley

Coolamon coach Jake Barrett is happy to enter the Riverina League season with no major injury concerns following the conclusion of their pre-season campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.