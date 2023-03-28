Turvey Park captain Jessica Wendt has been voted best and fairest for the club's 2023 season.
Her first year as captain, Wendt said she was nervous to step up into the role but found new confidence thanks to her teammates support.
"I think I had a strong season but only because all the girls helped me get there," Wendt.
"I had heaps more confidence, being captain allowed me to be an example for the girls, I would tell them what I wanted from them but I also had to show them that as well.
"I was a bit nervous at the start because there's heaps of girls older than me, but I was quite grateful that I was asked."
Coach Michael Ness said Wendt had an outstanding season.
"She just dominates every week, there isn't a game where she wouldn't get 30 possessions and a goal," Ness said.
"Everyone just got behind her and she really led from the front from the word go.
"You'd try and bring her off for a break and she wouldn't have a bar of it."
Ness is proud of how she led the side as captain, and was grateful for her role in the team.
"She's made to be a captain," he said.
In just her first year of playing, Dani Sheppard was the runner up.
Coming into the game from soccer, Sheppard arrived at training one night and was hooked.
"She's the total package that one," Ness said.
"She's only 4'10 or something but she can jump higher than anyone, runs 100 miles an hour, she's just been in it from the get go."
Megan Chisholm took out the coaches award, after she was initially unsure if she would play.
Ness said she'd volunteered as team manager but enjoyed training alongside the team before the season began.
"She just really fit with all the girls, it was more I made the decision she wasn't going to be my team manager and she was going to play when she was umm-ing and ah-ing," Ness said.
"She was the one that really got the season rolling with the girls."
Turvey Park finished their year with three wins, bowing out of the Southern NSW Women's finals with a loss to Collingullie-Glenfield Park last week.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
