Dozens of walkers packed the tracks around Lake Albert for a brisk walk for a good cause on Sunday morning.
Wagga's Melanoma March was one of many walks held as part of the Melanoma Institute Australia's yearly flagship fundraising event.
Now in its 12th year, MIA's 2023 Melanoma March campaign aims to raise $1 million for Australia's first clinical trial aimed to treat the fear of cancer recurrence experienced by those with advanced disease.
Lewis Heinjus has stage 4 melanoma and addressed the crowd before the march.
"My experience has been a good one with the treatment of immunotherapy, anyone with cancer shouldn't say that I suppose because it's confronting and traumatising," he said. "But with what you get faced with, research and development is imperative for cancer ... nobody wants it, nobody deserves it, but it happens."
Wagga's Melanoma March had raised $3840 from registrations by the time the marchers hit the lake and organiser Annette St Clair, from the The Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust, said people travelled from across the state to attend the event for their walk as well as its companion motorcycle-ride fundraiser.
"We've had people travel from Sydney and Wollongong and the Eurobodalla to support the local Melanoma March, that in and of itself is amazing," she said.
Before the riders and walkers set off, people with lived experience with melanoma spoke to the groups, which Mrs St Clair said is nearly as important as the fundraising itself.
"We've got people walking today that are going through the journey of melanoma themselves, others have had a loss, it's great to come together to remember those we have passed away, support those who're going through the journey," she said. "We need zero deaths to melanoma."
The group gathered and released 50 balloons with messages to lost loved ones prior to the march, filling the sky with pink.
Around 60 walkers turned out on the day, contributing to the massive $469,341 raised Australia-wide so far towards the $1 million goal.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story.
