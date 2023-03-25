The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Wagga Can Assist's Bradley Nixon Dice Run returns for 2023

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 26 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Can Assist Wagga secretary Janine O'Callaghan is getting ready for the 2023 Bradley Nixon Memorial Dice Run. Picture by Madeline Begley

Can Assist Wagga is calling on the community to help honour the late Bradley Nixon and support local cancer patients doing it tough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.