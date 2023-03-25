Can Assist Wagga is calling on the community to help honour the late Bradley Nixon and support local cancer patients doing it tough.
The Bradley Nixon Memorial Dice Rice will be held on Saturday, April 1, from The Black Swan Hotel, with new stops in store for riders this year.
Can Assist Wagga secretary Janine O'Callaghan said while they are keeping the first venue stop a secret, they could reveal the town in which it's located.
"We have a couple of different stops this time, we're going the back way out to Gundagai and having a stop there, then we will be going to Cootamundra and back again," she said.
Typically at every stop organisers draw a raffle, but this time riders will have more time to enjoy each venue.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We're doing the raffle draws when we get back to the Black Swan Hotel which will be at about 1.30pm," Mrs O'Callaghan said.
"That way all people need to worry about at each stop is rolling the dice."
Trophies for first, second and third will be presented to the best motorcycles chosen by The Black Swan Hotel publican at the end of the ride.
The event pays tribute to Wagga man Bradley Nixon, who passed away from cancer in 2019.
"Unfortunately Bradley passed away before our first dice run, which is a shame because he would have absolutely loved it," Mrs O'Callaghan said.
The event also raises crucial funds for Wagga Can Assist to support local cancer patients.
The ride will be held on Saturday, April 1, from 7.30am.
Tickets can be purchased at events.humanitix.com
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
"We have a couple of different stops this time, we're going the back way out to Gundagai and having a stop there, then we will be going to Cootamundra and back again," she said.
Typically at every stop organisers draw a raffle, but this time riders will have more time to enjoy each venue.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.