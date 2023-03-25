The Wagga electorate has returned Joe McGirr to the NSW Parliament for the third time after the independent MP claimed victory with a 7.4 per cent swing his way.
Dr McGirr garnered 43.42 per cent of the vote, with 10,756 counted at the time of writing, handily beating the nearest challenger Nationals candidate Andrianna Benjamin on 14.61 per cent.
"I feel very privileged. This is the third time re-elected and I think I just feel very humbled that the people have endorsed what we've done, and have confidence in me to provide that leadership to go forward," he said.
Dr McGirr said while his primary vote dropped slightly, due to the Nationals and Liberals each running candidates, in the end he retained his seat comfortably.
"My primary dropped slightly because the Nats and the Libs were both competing for it .. frankly that had us a bit anxious, but when you look at the two party-preferred there's actually been a swing to me, so that's very good and very gratifying," he said.
The next issue in the coming days is what shape the next government takes, Dr McGirr said, and how independents can best work with them.
"The important thing is how we work with that government for the outcomes of the seat and for the state," he said.
"I still think this is going to be a very tight parliament, and I think the ALP will want to work with reasonable and fair minded independents.
"That's in the best interest of the state, because you get stable governments, but it also means I think you get good scrutiny of legislation."
At the time the vote count closed on Saturday night the votes were as follows:
Counting will resume on Monday.
