A disagreement has broken out between Wagga Council and the state government over the deteriorating condition of a major commuter's route north of the city.
The Coolamon Road, used by commuters between Wagga and Coolamon, has seen a steady decline in recent months with motorists decrying the poor state of the thoroughfare.
A series of bad potholes on a section of the road in the Wagga LGA was recently labelled a "death... waiting to happen" by principal of St Michael's primary school Brendan Flanagan who uses the road on a daily basis.
Mr Flanagan also said roadworks signs had been up for several months and claimed Wagga Council had no intention of doing anything about it.
Wagga Council's director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner hit back at the claims, saying council is aware of the "localised pavement failures on Coolamon Road" and blaming this on the fact the road was used as the Sturt Highway detour during last year's floods.
"The road was used as the detour for traffic from the Sturt Highway for approximately 8-10 weeks prior to Christmas whilst it was under water between Collingullie and Narrandera due to flooding of the Murrumbidgee River," Mr Faulkner said.
As the Sturt Highway is a state road, Mr Faulkner claimed the government is therefore responsible to fix the road.
"Council is disappointed that Transport for NSW has not undertaken any repairs of the damage which is directly attributable to the detour of the Sturt Highway," he said.
But TfNSW countered the claim, laying the responsibility for the road's maintenance squarely at council's feet.
A TfNSW spokesperson said funding was available for damage caused due to the floods.
"Natural Disaster assistance is available to all Local Government areas impacted by Declared Natural Disasters which include recent flooding events," the spokesperson said.
TfNSW said it would support the council in identifying funds for repairs.
"TfNSW will continue to work with Wagga City Council to determine what funding can be directed to address this and other road-related matters stemming from the recent weather events," the spokesperson said.
Coolamon residents are also affected by the state of the road and Coolamon Shire.
Coolamon shire general manager Tony Donoghue said council recently asked Wagga Council to review the state of Coolamon Road.
"Access into and out of Wagga was raised by the councillors [at our last meeting] and we wrote a letter to Wagga Council requesting them to review the Coolamon Road," Mr Donoghue said.
Coolamon mayor David McCann said while the road was generally "very well maintained", there have been some issues of late.
"We are aware of a number of locations where the road surface has sustained considerable damage," Cr McCann said.
He said while the locations have received temporary repairs, they need further work to reconstruct the section of road.
"In some areas, the temporary repairs have given way or are showing signs of fatigue," Cr McCann said.
Earlier this week, Mr Faulkner said heavy patching of 10 pavement failures on the Coolamon Road would commence next week, subject to weather conditions.
