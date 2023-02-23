When Darren Jackson moved to Wagga in 2019, he wanted to change his life.
After working 80-hour weeks in risk and loss prevention for multi-billion dollar companies, he was burnt out, tired of being the bearer of someone else's bad news.
"You're that guy from Sydney coming to Broken Hill to tell them they have to close a store," Mr Jackson said.
"People lose their jobs ... it's tough, especially when you don't feel like you're making the right decision.
"It's especially tough when you don't feel like you're making the best decisions for a business - when you think you could do better being in charge of those decisions."
Leaving his job and moving to the regions prompted a lot of rethinking priorities. Top of his list were to build better relationships, be part of a community, and work for himself.
Fond memories of working in a cafe at university prompted Darren to consider opening a cafe. Starting The Good Grind as a coffee van allowed him to see whether he liked the work without the risk of opening a bricks and mortar business.
"When I started doing coffee, the thing I liked the most was that people were happy to see you ... I loved the relationships I developed with customers, and the relationships they developed with each other," he said.
With a community of regulars developing around The Good Grind, the business had expanded beyond the bounds of Mr Jackson's tiny van - regularly parked off the Sturt Highway, catching visitors and Wiradjuri Trail walkers - catalysing the move to their new premises in Gurwood Street.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Jackson acknowledges there is stiff competition for the best brew in Wagga's burgeoning cafe quarter, with Uneke, Trail Street Cafe and the Fitz just around the corner.
He believes Good Grind can set itself apart by sticking to simplicity, consistency, and cross promoting with other local businesses.
"I'd say we're more of a three-star cafe to their five-star," he said.
"But we're offering things at a lower price point, which is how we differentiate ourselves.
"It's all about simple, good quality services ... I want people to be able to get lunch and a coffee that isn't going to cost them $30."
The Good Grind's community-building focus extends to a policy of using local suppliers for their staples, teaming with Ganmain pies, The Baking Fairy, Sooo Delicious, Riverina Fresh, Riverina Wholesale Bakery and Blake Street Meats.
"It's all local businesses, local people," he said.
"I really have a passion for that - we have to support each other.
"If we all do that, then it's a win-win for everyone."
The Good Grind is open 7am to 3.30pm weekdays at at 35 Gurwood Street.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.