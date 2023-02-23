LOVED brother, teacher and friend Mark Ciavarella will be farewelled during a special celebration of his life in April.
Mr Ciavarella is believed to have been allegedly murdered late last year in tragic circumstances while living and working in the Republic of Congo in Africa.
While there have been arrests made in relation to the case, the court process is still continuing.
The family has now decided to honour his life, which was filled with many achievements throughout his 57 years.
A memorial to honour Mr Ciavarella will be held at Leeton's St Francis College on April 1 at 11am.
The memorial will be a musical celebration, with attendees asked to wear smart casual attire and incorporate anything related to music to honour his love of and contribution to the arts.
The memorial will be followed by a gathering at the Leeton Soldiers Club from 2pm.
