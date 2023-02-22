A Lavington man who tried in a "fatherly role" to stop his partner's two teenage children bickering picked up the older child by the throat and choked the 19-year-old.
He did so with such force that she could barely stand on the floor on her tip-toes and could not breathe or talk afterwards.
"I'm gonna f---ing kill you, I'm so sick of you," Scott James Connor told the teenager.
He released the victim "after a few seconds," Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin heard on Tuesday, February 21.
Connor, 55, pleaded guilty to a single charge of intentionally choke person without consent.
The attack came after Connor, who regularly stayed over, arrived at his partner's Lavington home on February 1 about 5.30pm.
He walked in to be confronted by the victim and one of her brothers, 15, arguing over a mobile phone.
As a result of their confrontation, plates were smashed on the kitchen floor and a hole was punched in a hallway wall.
Police said the inside of the house "was a mess".
Connor spoke to the boy, his partner's older son, and then confronted the sister, telling her to clean-up under the threat of being kicked out her home.
She told Connor to "f--- off" and fled to her bedroom.
"The accused became angry, following the victim into her room," police said.
"The accused put his right hand around the neck of the victim, pinning her against a wall with enough force that the victim was standing up on her tip-toes."
Lawyer Glenn Moody said the victim's brother was "quite upset, he was in tears" as a result of the behaviour of the partner's daughter, who had been known for being "a difficult teenager".
"My client concedes there's no excuse for his actions," he said.
But it occurred within the context of having been exposed in his late teens to domestic violence perpetrated by his own father.
Ms McLaughlin said Connor initially set out in a "fatherly role" to stop the dispute, and his offending was out of character.
Connor was placed on a 14-month community corrections order and convicted and fined $1100.
