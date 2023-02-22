The Daily Advertiser

Lavington man 'got angry' with 19-year-old after she bickered with younger brother

By Albury Court
February 23 2023 - 10:00am
Scott James Connor

A Lavington man who tried in a "fatherly role" to stop his partner's two teenage children bickering picked up the older child by the throat and choked the 19-year-old.

