A learner driver has been charged after he was allegedly caught recklessly/furiously driving an unregistered vehicle without a full licensed driver while using a mobile phone.
On Sunday, February 19, officers attached to Finley Highway Patrol commenced an investigation in relation to a large amount of burnouts conducted at the intersection of Plumptons and Heustons roads, Finley, The Rocks and Woolshed roads, Tocumwal, Deniliquin Road, Tocumwal and Murray and Bruton streets, Tocumwal.
The burnout marks at all locations, measured in excess of 100 metres with large amounts of rubber thrown across roadways.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Learner driver was charged for not accompanied by licensed driver, police officer or tester, three counts, prolong, sustain loss of traction first offence, two counts, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, first offence, two counts, learner driver using hand-held mobile phone, use unregistered class A vehicle on road/road related area, three counts, use uninsured motor vehicle, three counts.
The accused will appear at Finley Local court on April 26.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.