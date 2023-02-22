The Daily Advertiser

Learner driver charged after reckless driving across Riverina

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 23 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 9:50am
A teenager has been charged after Finley police investigated a series of burnouts across several Riverina roads. Picture by NSW Police

A learner driver has been charged after he was allegedly caught recklessly/furiously driving an unregistered vehicle without a full licensed driver while using a mobile phone.

