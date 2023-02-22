Just 12 months after new owners opened Ray Ray's Diner to the public after its long-term operators retired, the business is back up for lease.
The business is being sold by Country Business Brokers for $70,000, with the owners willing to negotiate the price.
Country Business Brokers' Neville Harvey said it is an incredibly cheap offer, with the businesses peak price more than three times its current lease price.
Mr Harvey said the business was operated extremely well over the years before the owners retired, handing the business over to new owners.
"We sold the business to the current leasee 12 months ago and they haven't been able to make it work due to staff issues," Mr Harvey said.
"Prior to that it was run successfully."
Located at 180 Forsyth Street, the American style diner is situated at a prime location which is continuing to be developed.
Mr Neville said it is a good opportunity for someone with hospitality experience, preferably a chef.
"It's a big space, it can sit up to about 80 people and it has a children's area and plenty of parking," he said.
Ideally the leasee would need to employ three or four wait staff and a barista.
Those interested in taking up the lease can contact Mr Harvey on 0408694132.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
