Wagga's American style diner, Ray Ray's is back up for lease

By Taylor Dodge
February 23 2023 - 7:00am
Ray Ray's Diner is looking for a new leasee to take over the business. Picture supplied

Just 12 months after new owners opened Ray Ray's Diner to the public after its long-term operators retired, the business is back up for lease.

