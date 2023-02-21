Residents are concerned about a proposed half-million dollar development for a quiet Wagga street.
A development application has been lodged with Wagga city council for a 24-hour car wash on a vacant block on Ceduna street in Mount Austin.
The project would cost approximately $530,000 and consist of two auto-wash bays and two manual wash bays and would allow access on both Ceduna street and the laneway parallel.
Laura Biggers owns Magnolia hair studios situated two shops down from the proposed development and she's worried about the safety of having a 24-hour car wash so close to her business.
"I don't think it's ideal, we have minimal parking as is, cars go flying up and down that street all the time, the servo gets held up, so God only knows what will happen," she said.
"Maybe if it was a corner block, maybe.
"I wouldn't feel safe knowing it's 24-hours and having a business right there that has expensive things in it, like our tools are expensive."
James Murphy has lived across the street for the past 30 years and thinks a car wash would "create a bit more drama on the street", as the nearby servo has been robbed a number of times.
He also worries that a 24-hour carwash would create a lot of noise.
"It's going to make this end of the street more noisy," he said. "It should be in a more industrial area, not around houses."
Shift workers Debbie - who asked only to go by her first name - has lived on Ceduna Street for the past eight years. She'd be happy for something to go in the block, a shop or a house, but also worries about the noise levels and crime a car wash may bring.
"It's not going to sit well with a lot of people," she said.
The developer is Shepparton businessman Michael Wood who owns a number of other car wash locations.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story.
