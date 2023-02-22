Business Riverina Murray launched its state election wishlist on Wednesday aimed at fixing the current "alarming" conditions the NSW business community faces.
The peak body for the local business released their 'we mean business' campaign, containing their policy pillars which they think could get business running smoothly again and are they're looking for commitments for our local candidates for the seat of Wagga.
Business Riverina Murray acting regional director Serena Hardwick said current conditions are "putting a lot of pressure on business".
"Our recent business conditions show an increasing concern regarding profit margins as we see rate rises continue and business inputs increase," she said.
Surveys of the business community found 30 per cent of small businesses claim they will shut if conditions don't improve and with energy prices expected to rise by 52 per cent, Ms Hardwick said, things could get worse.
"Our election aim is to make business easier, better and more confident in NSW and our region specifically," Ms Hardwick said.
Among the changes they'd like to see is the duplication of the Gobbagombalin Bridge, which they see as key with the development of the Special Activation Precinct.
They also want to see any incoming government implement all of the recommendations from the Regional Housing Taskforce .
"The recommendations look at both stock and affordability, 43 per cent of businesses are saying housing is the biggest barrier to achieving the employment outcomes that they need," Ms Hardwick said.
"We really need those recommendations implemented."
They also want to make business "easier" by introducing a regional payroll tax in line with Victoria's 1.21 per cent, reducing the complexity of planning regulations to help local CBDs grow and a doubling of the Regional Skills Relocation Grant from $10,000 to $20,000 for high priority skills needs for the next two years.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
