The ribbon was cut and the train was a-rollin once more, as the Ladysmith Tourist Railway opened to the public after 20 years over the weekend.
Dozens of people turned out for the maiden journey, including Wagga deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon, Lockhart mayor Greg Verdon and Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr - all of whom were on the first train to leave the station.
"It was great, I've got to say," Dr McGirr said. "This is becoming a real jewel for the region.
"The great thing about this is the sense of history this brings back, it brings it alive."
Dr McGirr said holding onto "authentic" places like this and preserving our heritage is important for any community looking to grow into the future.
"The station here, they've preserved it, so it feels like going back in time," he said.
"You hold onto that heritage, it's an important part of looking forward, to know where you've been."
After years fighting to gain accreditation once more, railway treasurer and publicity officer Wally Bell was relieved that all of the hard work had paid off and was excited to see the trikes rolling again.
"It's an exciting day for us ... we've won the day," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
